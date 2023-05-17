INDIANOLA, Iowa — Jay Byers was formally introduced as the new president of Simpson College Wednesday in Indianola. Byers becomes the 25th president in the school’s history, which was founded in 1860. Byers is a 1993 graduate of Simpson College.

He’s well known in the central Iowa business community after serving as CEO of the Greater Des Moines Partnership since 2012.

“I wouldn’t be leaving the partnership if I didn’t feel good about our succession plan and the future of the Greater Des Moines Partnership,” Byers said.“I feel very confident the partnership will continue to be successful moving forward and I’ll do everything I can to ensure that in my new role as well here at Simpson,” Byers said.

Prior to addressing a crowd gathered on campus to celebrate his new position, Byers shared his vision for the future of the college.

“We are going to continue to move forward with our strategic plan that focuses on recruitment, retention and resources. We’re going to really elevate the presence of Simpson,” Byers said.

Byers plans to commute from the metro to Indianola until his daughter graduates from DMACC next year. Ultimately he and his wife plan to relocate to Indianola.