Jasper County Sheriff’s Office to Hold In-Person Town Halls to Reconnect with Residents

NEWTON, Iowa — After a difficult past year, the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office is set to host a series of town halls in small rural communities to learn more about the current concerns of their residents.

According to Jasper County Sheriff, John Halferty, the goal of these town halls is to reconnect with their residents who they haven’t been able to sit face to face with in over a year.

The sheriff’s office is asking attendees to come with questions and comments prepared.

Both the pandemic and the derecho have had a huge impact on residents in Jasper County. The sheriff’s office would like to know what they can do to help individuals further recover.

As a more rural community, Sheriff Halferty said the topics his office is expecting to discuss include suspicious drug activity, weapon permits, and animal and traffic complaints.

However, with police brutality being at the forefront of many conversations involving law enforcement, Sheriff Halferty said his office also understands some residents might want to learn more local procedures and form better relationships with officers.

“Our thought is we can take the first step and reach out and have face-to-face contact with our citizens, let them know we’re there if there’s something we can do better. We certainly want to try to do that,” Sheriff Halferty said. “And we certainly want to just continue to build those relationships and have them feel comfortable and to have the ability to contact us whenever they need to.”

Town halls will take place in Sully, Mingo and Kellog. Masks will not be required.

Community Outreach with Sully

May 11th, 6:15pm

Town square park

Community Outreach with Kellogg

May 18th, 6:15pm

Holmdahl Park Shelter House

Community Outreach with Kellogg

May 20th, 6:15pm

Mingo Community Shelter Center