Jasper County Man Charged with OWI for Crash That Seriously Injured a West Des Moines Police Officer

WEST DES MOINES, IOWA — The driver who struck a West Des Moines Police vehicle in November, seriously injuring officer Jon Kaufman, is now facing criminal charges related to the crash.

Officer Jon Kaufman was seated in his police vehicle just after midnight on November 8th when he was hit from behind by another vehicle. Kaufman was parked along I-35 waiting for a tow truck to remove a vehicle involved in a separate traffic stop when the crash occurred. Kaufman suffered serious injuries and spent weeks in the hospital. He suffered a skull fracture among other injuries in the crash. A public fund has been established to help his family pay medical bills.

The West Des Moines Police Department announced on Tuesday that charges have been filed against the driver who struck Kaufman’s vehicle. 61-year-old Jon Swartz of Kellogg was taken into custody Tuesday and charged with the following:

Serious Injury by vehicle-Reckless driving

Serious Injury by vehicle-OWI

Exceeding posted speed limit

Reckless Driving

Improper use of electronic communication device

Approach to certain stationary vehicles causing personal injury

Operating While Intoxicated, 1st offense

No further charges are expected.