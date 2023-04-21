DES MOINES, Iowa – A Jasper County husband and wife who collected nearly $40,000 after submitting fraudulent claims to their insurance company won’t spend any time in jail in the case.

Jarod Hribar, 44, and Latisha Hribar, 42, pleaded guilty earlier this month to one count each of Fraudulent Submission to Insurer, a Class D felony.

The Iowa Insurance Division says its Fraud Bureau began investigating the Hribars in August of 2022. IID says the Kellogg couple fabricated and submitted 34 receipts to its insurance company, allegedly from a bed and breakfast that did not exist.

The Hribars submitted the false information in connection with a claim after they were displaced from their home due to storm damage. Court documents state the claims were submitted between October 16th, 2020 and June 5th, 2021.

The investigation determined the receipts were bogus and the couple had been staying with family members at no cost.

The insurance company paid $39,330 in benefits to the Hribars as part of the claim.

The couple was arrested in October of 2022.

Following the guilty pleas, the Hribars received deferred judgments. They were fined $1,025 each and placed on supervised probation for up to three years. Jarod Hribar must also pay $39,330 in restitution.