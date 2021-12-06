Jamie Pollard’s cancer diagnosis highlights the importance of early detection and screening

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — Just last week Jamie Pollard, the Athletic Director at Iowa State shared details of his testicular cancer diagnosis and surgery while also using it as an opportunity to spread awareness and emphasize the importance of early detection.

It is estimated that around 10,000 men will develop testicular cancer each year and with the cancer mostly affecting men between the age of 15-40, it is one of the biggest health problems young men face.

Most of the testicular cancer diagnoses are random and are not related to genetics.

Signs of a testicular tumor include:

A painless lump in the testicle which is the most common

Swelling of the testicle (with or without pain) or a feeling of weight in the surrounding area

Having pain or a dull ache and tenderness

Changes in the male breast tissue

A Urologist at the Iowa Clinic, Steven Rosenberg said that monthly self-examination is key and if men feel anything out of the ordinary to go see a medical professional. When caught early, the cure rate is well over 95 percent.

“Any little change would be something that should be enough to cause going to the doctor and getting checked out. Much rather check people out and find out there’s nothing wrong, be able to reassure him of that, than to miss a testicular cancer because they do grow rapidly,” said Rosenberg.

You can find out more information on testicular and self-examinations here.