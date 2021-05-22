Jake Ilardi: Get to know the world-class street skateboarder

Dew Tour Des Moines kicked off at Lauridsen Skatepark this week, with the world’s top skaters in town for the Olympic qualifying event.

Jake Ilardi is coming into the Dew Tour with the momentum of a 2nd place finish at the USA Skateboarding Championships Men’s Street Finals.

Ilardi hails from Sarasota, Florida. The 24-year-old recently signed with Blind Skateboarding. Ilardi is currently ranked 6th globally in the men’s street skating division and is the second-ranked street skateboarder in the United States. Get to know more about Ilardi in the video above.

