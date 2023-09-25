AMES, Iowa — George Strait tickets for the first concert in 25 years at Jack Trice Stadium went on sale last week.

The country music legend was the last act to play a concert at Jack Trice Stadium and 25 years later, he’s returning with some other country artists. Chris Stapleton and Little Big Town will join Strait for the May 25, 2023 tour stop in Ames.

Chris Jorgensen, the Senior Associate Athletics Director for Operations at Iowa State University, said that the stadium is used to seeing large crowds.

“There will be a lot of planning and work that goes into it, there has already been a lot of planning and work has gone into it. For the most part, we’re treating it like a football game day so the other six or seven games that are hosted in here, it will operate very similar to that,” Jorgensen said.

Jack Trice Stadium will be able to hold 55,000 people for the concert.

To learn more about the concert or to buy tickets visit georgestrait.com