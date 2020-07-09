IWD: Weekly Unemployment Claims Increase, Continuing Claims Decline

DES MOINES, Iowa – New Iowa unemployment claims rose by nearly 3,000 from the previous week and the continuing claims decreased by more than 6,500 according to Iowa Workforce Development.

The new numbers released Thursday represent claims for the week of June 28 through July 4.

IWD says 10,698 initial claims were filed. That’s an increase of 2,966 from the previous week’s updated numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor.

The number of continuing unemployment claims was reported at 135,177 and show a decrease of 6,571 from week-to-week.

Unemployment benefits totaling $31,917,695.63 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (3,448)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,670)

Health Care & Social Assistance (833)

Accommodation & Food Services (586)

Retail Trade (519)

IWD says it has paid $83,076,000 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $1,226,788,800 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

Between June 28 and July 4, $4,433,528.82 in Pandemic Unemployment Assistance benefits was paid out and $3,327,234 has been paid in Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation.

The IWD says individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits might qualify for State Extended Benefits, which were announced in June. IWD recommends weekly claims should continue to be filed so eligibility can be determined. You find out more about that program here.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.