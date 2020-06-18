IWD: Updated Numbers Show Slight Increase in New Unemployment Claims

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development has released the latest figures on unemployment claims filed in the state and is also providing an update to the previous week’s numbers.

The data released Thursday shows a slight increase in the number of new unemployment claims from Iowans. The new numbers represent claims for the week of June 7 through June 13.

IWD says 9,516 initial claims were filed. It also provided updated numbers from the U.S. Department of Labor on last week’s numbers. That number has now been corrected to 9,488 when IWD had first reported 10,112.

The continuing weekly unemployment claim number from last week was also corrected to 158,268 from 162,562. This week’s number of continuing unemployment claims was reported at 154,752 and shows a decrease of more than 3,500 week-to-week.

Unemployment benefits totaling $37,966,993.80 were paid out for last week.

The industries with the most claims were:

Manufacturing (2,160)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (1,408)

Health Care & Social Assistance (840)

Accommodation & Food Services (649)

Retail Trade (602)

IWD says it has paid $94,729,200 in Federal Pandemic Unemployment benefits and claims. A total of $960,705,000 in benefits has been paid since April 4th.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.