IWD: Initial Unemployment Claims Decrease

DES MOINES, Iowa – Iowa Workforce Development released numbers Thursday showing a decrease in new unemployment claims. The initial claims were filed between August 30 and September 5.

According to IWD, there were 5,689 initial claims filed, and the number of continuing weekly unemployment claims for the time period was 71,644. That is 225 fewer new claims from the previous week and 4,233 fewer continuing claims.

Payments totaling $20,169,684.43 were released to unemployed Iowans for the latest week.

The industries with the most unemployment claims in Iowa are:

Manufacturing (1,311)

Industry Not Available – Self-employed, Independent Contractors, etc. (682)

Accommodation & Food Services (565)

Health Care & Social Assistance (490)

Construction (385)

IWD says the “Lost Wages Assistance” program has ended. It allowed Iowans who lost employment due to the pandemic, and who are eligible for at least $100 in weekly benefits, to qualify for an additional $300 in weekly benefits retroactive to the week ending Aug. 1st.

The work search requirement was waived at the beginning of the pandemic in mid-March but, IWD says it has now been reinstated.

More information on unemployment claims and assistance programs can be found here.