IWD Debit Card Mistake Means Some Unemployment Benefits to be Late

DES MOINES, Iowa — If you receive Iowa unemployment benefits on a debit card, you may not have gotten them this week because you haven’t gotten a new card.

Iowa Workforce Development says it recently transitioned from Bank of America debit cards to U.S. Bank ReliaCard. IWD became aware on Wednesday that some payments were sent back and found out that it’s because of an incorrect data file it gave to U.S. Bank.

The data error has since been fixed and the agency is working with U.S. Bank to get the rest of the cards out.

You can call Iowa Workforce Development at 1-866-239-0843 or go to their website for any questions or concerns about the process.