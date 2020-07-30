IWD: Continuing & New Unemployment Claims Decrease

DES MOINES, Iowa — The number of continuing unemployment claims, as well as new claims, continue to decrease in the state, according to Iowa Workforce Development.

IWD reports the number of new claims filed between July 19-25 was 7,441. The U.S. Department of Labor has adjusted the previous week’s initial claim number down to 8,811 meaning there were 1,370 fewer claims filed for the most recent reporting period.

IWD also said the number of continuing claims dropped to 110,960. Taking into account the adjusted continuing claim number for last week from the Labor Department, which was 115,930, IWD reported 4,970 fewer claims.

Insurance benefit payments of $31,811,405.67 were paid out for the period between July 19-25.

The Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation benefits expired on July 25th. The IWD says individuals who have exhausted the additional 13 weeks of PEUC benefits might qualify for State Extended Benefits, which were announced in June. IWD recommends weekly claims should continue to be filed so eligibility can be determined. You find out more about that program here.

IWD says initial claims and weekly unemployment claims can be filed at www.IowaWorkforceDevelopment.gov.