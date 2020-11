DES MOINES, Iowa – One day before Election Day, Ivanka Trump is making an appearance in Des Moines as part of a campaign push to get her father re-elected.

President Donald Trump’s daughter, who is also a key advisor in his administration, will deliver remarks to supporters at an event at the Iowa State Fairgrounds.

Ivanka’s event begins at 3:00 p.m. at the Ellwell Food Center.

You can reserve tickets on the president’s campaign website. Doors open at 1:00 p.m.