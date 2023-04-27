QUAD CITIES — This week, MidAmerican Energy began calling customers who live along the Mississippi River in the Quad Cities area to alert them that they may soon lose gas service because of rising waters. Those calls were followed by service cutoffs days later for residents in parts of Davenport, Pleasant Valley, and now Campbell’s Island. Robert Garrison, a trustee with the Campbell’s Island Fire District in East Moline, is hearing from residents who aren’t very happy right now.

“It’s upsetting a lot of folks,” he said. “A lot of people feel like it’s putting people in jeopardy. It’s at a point where if they shut it off, people are gonna go to electric heaters and stuff because they’re not prepared. There was no forewarning of the situation and at the time, this happened at a relatively quick pace and with no forewarning. There was no foreseeing the gas being shut off.” Being a member of the all-volunteer Campbell’s Island Fire District, Garrison acknowledges that when used improperly, space heaters can be a leading cause of fire but sometimes there’s no choice. “If that’s what people have to resort to, they will.”

(A MidAmerican Energy truck in flood water on Campbell’s Island, April 26, 2023)

Residents are angry that there was no advance notice other than the automated calls. “Maybe if there would have been, let’s say a meeting or something to forewarn people that it might happen or it was gonna happen but just the way it was went about to be done was a shock,” said Garrison. “It’s bad enough to catch people with their waders up, I don’t want to say pants down but waders up in a situation like this is tough anyway. Between the Corps of Engineers and Mother Nature, we’ve dealt with that for years. Now you throw MidAmerica on top of that? That’s the third entity that we have to deal with.” The utility company’s actions surprised many long-time island residents, including Garrison. “I’ve lived through a lot of 100-year floods, let’s put it that way.”

Despite the latest challenge, most residents are choosing to stick it out and hope it’s not going to be as bad as experts thought. “The majority of us have been out here long enough, it’s not our first flood,” he said. “It did come on a little fast, but the media was all over the board with it, the Corps (of Engineers) was all over the board with it. Pretty much everybody planned on when they said right like it, at 19 (feet) that’s what everybody pretty much went by. Now they’re telling us it’s probably going to be a foot lower than that. Everybody right now in the position that we’re going through is counting on that.”