Medical staff attending to patients with COVID-19 wear protective equipment in a unit dedicated to treatment of the coronavirus at UW Health in Madison, Wis. Conditions inside the nation’s hospitals are deteriorating by the day as the coronavirus rages through the country at an unrelenting pace. (John Hart/Wisconsin State Journal via AP, File)

DES MOINES, Iowa — On Wednesday, Iowa once again broke its record for COVID-19 patients in the intensive care unit at 286, creating a staggering challenge for healthcare workers.

The number of Iowans in the hospital went down for the first time in a month, dropping from nearly 1,530 to 1,516 by Wednesday evening. Still, the state has a long way to go before hospitalizations are at a manageable level for healthcare workers again.

WHO 13’s Monica Madden has the story.