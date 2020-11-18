‘It’s Irresponsible’, State Teachers Union Calls for Mask Requirements in All Districts

DES MOINES, Iowa — Roughly one-third of Iowa’s school districts do not require masks to be worn inside the classroom, something the state’s teachers union is calling “irresponsible.”

Mike Beranek, the president of the Iowa State Teachers Association, said Gov. Kim Reynolds’ partial mask mandate fell short of protecting students and teachers.

“There really is no logical reason not to require facemasks,” he said.

In a Tuesday press conference, the governor said that the majoirty of schools already have some type of face covering requirement in place. Reynolds said that there is not a lot of transmission between students inside classrooms and wants districts to have flexibility.

“I think most of the schools are now going to adjust as they see the numbers, within their community and within their building,” she said.

Beranek, however, thinks there needs to be consistency across the board — and said we still do not know what longterm effects of COVID-19 might be on young children who contract it.

“The virus is going to go everywhere, it’s out there,” he said. “It’s in our schools, it’s in our communities. And so if a person doesn’t have a mask on, they are not working to mitigate the transferal of that virus.”

Currently, all but six of Iowa’s 99 counties are at a positivity rate at or above 15 percent — one of the state’s thresholds that school districts have to hit in order to apply for a virtual learning waiver. In its most recent report, the White House coronavirus task force has determined all 99 conties are in the “red zone” and is urging even more mitigation efforts.

Until the spread is controlled across the state, Beranek said this poses a continual risk to teachers and faculty, as well as students.

“When I assume this position three years ago, I didn’t anticipate that I would have to stock up on sympathy cards,” he said.