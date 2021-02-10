‘It’s Absolutely Deplorable,’ Former U.S. Senate Candidate Says As He Considers Another Run

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Michael Franken, a retired Navy vice admiral, said that he is interested in running for political office again but called his experience raising money for a 2020 U.S. senate run “absolutely deplorable.”

Franken, a Sioux County native who lived at various places around the world during his military career for nearly 40 years, finished second to Theresa Greenfield,–a property manager from Des Moines–in their four-person Democratic primary last June. “There are some unsavory aspects to it,” Franken said about campaigning for office. “It’s the worst,” he described the experience of raising money.

He added this example,” If you feel badly about calling your best friend and asking for $100, you probably shouldn’t enter politics.”

The 2020 U.S. senate race in Iowa, where Republican Joni Ernst won re-election, would later become the most expensive in the state’s history and the second most expensive in the country.

But despite his complaints about fundraising, Franken said that he is interested in running for the U.S. senate in 2022. “I’m interested in serving our state and serving our country. And if I can best do that as a junior senator of Iowa, I’m happy to assume that mantle.”

Franken was a guest on “The Insiders,” which airs on WHO 13 Sundays at 9:30 a.m.