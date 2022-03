MILWAUKEE, Wisconsin — Milwaukee-native T.J. Otzelberger is back home for his first NCAA tournament appearance as head coach of the Iowa State Cyclones. WHO 13’s Mark Freund found one of the coach’s childhood friends, Clint Grochowsi, in the crowd at practice on Thursday. He took Mark “behind the curtain” of the ‘real’ Otzelberger.

The 11th-seeded Cyclones face the 6th-seed LSU Tigers on Friday at 6:20pm.