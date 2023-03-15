DES MOINES, Iowa — The first day of the NCAA Mens Basketball Tournament was one for the fans.

Anyone who wanted to could come and watch teams at their shoot around.

Fans came to see teams like Kansas, Texas, and Arkansas.

“You know I like basketball yes, I’m just excited to watch the practice see the players shoot, said Colin Dick of Waukee. He said he was there to watch Kansas Freshman Grady Dick, though he is no relation to the Kansas sharpshooter. “It’s pretty special, pretty awesome, because I like to watch the team, I came to this last time, so this is my second time here.”

For some families this is a spring break outing, that is free, and close to home.

“It’s amazing the turn out this time, there is a lot more,” said Krysten Williams, of Urbandale. “It was a hidden secret last time, now the word is out that this is a fun thing to do here in town.”

“We just wanted to see a Kansas practice because he picked him for our backet,” said Grayson Williams, of Urbandale.

The Williams family from Urbandale all cheer for the Hawkeyes, except when it comes to their brackets.

“We’re having a great time even though we’re Hawkeye fans,” said Krysten Williams, and they’re not here, but we all chose Kansas to be our championship in our bracket so we’re here scoping them all out.”

Tournament play begins for real on Thursday.