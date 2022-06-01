AMES, IOWA — After just one season leading the Iowa State Cyclones men’s basketball team, T.J. Otzelberger has already earned a raise and an extension thanks to his team’s record turnaround. After going winless in the Big 12 the prior season, the 2021-2022 Cyclones earned an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament and rode two upset wins to the Sweet 16.

On Wednesday, Iowa State Athletic Director Jamie Pollard announced that Otzelberger has agreed to a contract extension through the 2026-2027 season. Otzelberger will also earn annual raises of $100,000 above his current base of $700,000 annually, reaching a maximum salary of $1.2 million.

The 2021-2022 Iowa State Cyclones finished the season with a 22-13 record and the school’s sixth Sweet 16 appearance.