WACO, Texas — The Iowa State Cyclones travel to McLane Stadium today for a BIG 12 matchup against the Baylor Bears.

Matchup

The Cyclones return from a bye week hoping to achieve a third-straight league game win, which they’ve only managed to do twice before in school history — in 2020 and 2017. As of Friday evening the Cyclones (4-3) are favored to win the game against the Baylor Bears (3-4) by three points.

Gameday forecast

It’ll be 67 degrees for the high with winds SSE at 9 mph. There will be a chance for scattered thunderstorms throughout the day. If you’re watching the game in person at McLane Stadium make sure to bring a raincoat and towels, and have a way to stay weather aware.

How to watch

Kickoff is at 2:30 p.m. The game is not being broadcasted on TV. Fans can watch the game live by streaming it on ESPN+. A monthly subscription costs $10.99.