ISU Sweeps Big 12 Awards, Nine Players Make All-Big 12 First Team

AMES, IOWA — The awards and accolades continue to continue to pile up for the Iowa State Cyclones football team during their historic 2020 season.

On Thursday the Cyclones swept the major categories as Big 12 Coaches announced their all-conference teams. Running back Breece Hall was named Offensive Player of the Year, Mike Rose was named Defensive Player of the Year and Matt Campbell was named Coach of the Year.

Twenty-two Cyclones were chosen for All-Big 12 teams, including nine on the first team.

The Cyclones play the Oklahoma Sooners in the Big 12 Title Game on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The winner could earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs.

