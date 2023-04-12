AMES, Iowa — A new bill moving through the Iowa State Capitol could make it easier to legally bring guns on college campuses. Iowa State University students had their share of opinions about the possibility of more armed Cyclones.

The bill passed in the Iowa House Wednesday by a vote of 62 to 27. If signed into law, colleges and universities governed by the Board of Regents would be prohibited from enforcing a gun-free zone on campus.

Specifically, the bill says:

The governing board of a university under the control of the State Board of Regents…or a community college under the jurisdiction of a board of directors for a merged area…shall not adopt or enforce any policy or rule that prohibits the carrying, transportation, or possession of any dangerous weapon in a locked, personal vehicle on the grounds of such a college or university if the dangerous weapon is not visible from outside of the vehicle. Abridged text from Iowa House File Bill 654

Iowa State students were split on the possibility of more relaxed gun laws.

“I’d be fine with everybody with guns,” said freshman Kevin Bitterly. “If one person pulls a gun, there’s everybody else to get rid of that person. I feel that, that is a safer alternative than hoping that somebody good has a gun.”

“Guns are obviously not very safe,” said freshman Nina De Grandis. “If I knew that someone lived on my floor in my building with a gun, I wouldn’t feel very safe here.”

Current Iowa State University rules require prior approval from Iowa State University Police if you plan to carry a weapon on campus.