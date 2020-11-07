ISU Researchers Working On $9.15 Million Bio-Based Electronics Project

Iowa State University is one of 5 universities currently working on a $9.15 million project to create bio-based electronics.

electronic sensors are everywhere, from the phones we text on to merchandise within department stores and even electrodes that fasten to the skin. researchers at iowa state are part of a multi-million dollar grant that could soon help replace parts of these sensors that are expensive and toxic with a plant based product that is cheaper and better for the earth.

“We create a bio based electronic by first taking lignin from a plant,” says Jonathan Claussen, Assistant Professor of Mechanical Engineering at Iowa State University.

Lignin helps a plant or tree grow really tall.

“In this case we’re using a model grass, and we convert that lignin and it’s a carbon chain so we convert it into different types of carbon called graphene, and that graphene is highly conductive both electrically and thermally and it’s great for electronics,” said Claussen.

The project is known as MADE-PUBLIC: Manufacturing ADvanced Electronics through Printing using Bio-based and Locally Identifiable Compounds. Claussen says one of the neat parts is that the design they’re using to create the technology will be made available to the public for users to print on their own.

“What we ask from end users in return, is to give their input if they come up with the circuit designs and so forth to also make that public for others to use and and we’ll help supply the inks and initial designs for that,” said Claussen.

The state of Iowa will also be able to benefit from this new bio-derived technology. 2nd year PhD student, Zachary Johnson is one of the project’s engineers and says it will be able to help farmers in the future.

“With the overall goal of agricultural sustainability we would like to mitigate certain types of pesticide exposure to the environment and towards non target crops that could also be damaged by pesticides migrating to areas that we never intended. So to be able to use a quick and rapid sensor that we developed in the lab and functionalize it with a biological agent, then we can use that to hopefully have a better sense of accuracy and monitoring pesticides to mitigate these types of exposures.” Zachary Johnson

researchers will spend about 5 years on made-public with about two million dollars going toward Iowa State’s portion of the work.

This project is also part of a 40 million dollar investment the National Science Foundation made to advance bio-manufacturing, cyber-manufacturing and eco-manufacturing.