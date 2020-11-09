ISU Researchers Study Impact of Political Marketing on Mask Compliance

AMES, Iowa — Everyone agrees it’s good to be healthy, but in the midst of a pandemic, taking steps to stay healthy, like wearing a mask and socially distancing, has become highly politicized.

Researchers at Iowa State University are studying how making health a central part of a person’s identity may improve mask compliance.

“It was a very politicized situation. However, if we talk to people with a message that is aligned with what matters for them, we can increase compliance and improve the whole situation,” said Beatriz Pereira, an assistant professor of marketing at Iowa State University.

The study sampled 300 conservatives and 300 liberals. Researchers created two different messages, both encouraging the goal of staying healthy and wearing a mask to be a major part of their self-identity.

The study found that for people who identified as conservative, thinking about health goals as a central part of self didn’t increase mask wearing. But when the message was tailored to emphasize freedom and economic benefits, accompanied by a picture of Vice President Mike Pence, mask compliance increased.

The study found that for people who identified as liberal, mask compliance increased when the message emphasized community and public health benefits.

“Health agencies can actually develop messages based on the audience, so just make those messages tailored. So who is your audience to maximize their compliance? And similarly, lots of businesses require people to wear masks inside, and they would have signage with that information. You can make that signage to better match people’s identity,” Pereira said.