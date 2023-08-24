AMES, IOWA — Iowa State University is moving classes online and encouraging students who live on-campus to return home for the weekend after a fire at an Ames power plant. The school says the fire is disrupting the on-campus cooling system.

On Thursday afternoon the school announced it was moving all classes online for the remainder of the day and all-day Friday. That does not impact the school’s Veterinary Medicine facility whose cooling system is still working normally.

In addition to canceling classes, the school is asking students who live on campus to consider returning home over the weekend where they would have air conditioning. The school says it will work with students who still remain on campus.

There is no word on the cause of the fire. The Ames area is experiencing temperatures in the upper 90s with a heat index well above 100.