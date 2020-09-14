ISU, Iowa, UNI Announce Changes to Spring Semester, Eliminate Spring Break

IOWA — Iowa State University, the University of Iowa and the University of Northern Iowa announced date changes to the spring semester and have all chosen to eliminate spring break.

Iowa State University

President Wendy Wintersteen announced Monday that spring semester classes will begin Jan. 25. The semester will end May 6. Classes will be held during spring break, which was originally scheduled for March 15-19. The university will continue to offer face-to-face, online, hybrid and arranged courses next semester.

A new five-week, online winter session will begin on Dec. 14 and end Jan. 21. According to Provost Jonathan Wickert, the addition of winter classes will offer students the opportunity to work ahead in meeting their graduation requirements and help them graduate on time.

Read more about the changes here.

University of Iowa

The spring 2021 semester at the University of Iowa will begin on Jan. 25, one week later than originally planned. There will be no spring break. The spring semester will end on May 14.

“This change was made in consideration of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and the ability to maintain the same number of instruction days while starting one week later,” the university said in a press release.

The University of Iowa will begin the winter 2020 session as planned on Dec. 28 and will expand the session by a week to include four weeks of instruction. The winter session will end on Jan. 22.

“While the majority of winter 2020 classes will take place online, the university expects that classes for the spring 2021 semester to be offered in similar formats as the current fall semester,” the university said.

Read more about the changes here.

University of Northern Iowa

The University of Northern Iowa will begin spring classes on Jan. 25, which is later than normally scheduled. There will be no spring break. Final exams will be held May 3 to May 7.

“These changes will give us the opportunity to further protect our campus community while still holding a full spring semester of on-campus teaching and learning activities. The modified calendar will also allow us to offer select classes during 3-week and 6-week winter terms through distance learning. Students will be able to learn more about those classes through their departments and in the spring schedule of classes,” the university said in a press release.

Read the announcement here.