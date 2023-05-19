AMES, Iowa — Three Iowa State Farmhouse Fraternity members were arrested for allegedly trying to force a fellow member to commit a sex act on one of them and threatening to shoot the victim if he refused.

According to court documents, in January of 2022 Grant Kuehnast, Colton Moore, and Tyler Erkstrom entered the victim’s room at the frat house. The three of them allegedly ordered the victim to perform a sex act on Moore and told the victim if he refused he would be shot.

During the incident, Kuehnast held an air soft gun at the victim and threatned the victim by counting down to when he would shoot him, court documents state. Once Kuehnast reached 0 he allegedly shot at the victim multiple times, but missed, court documents state.

While this was occurring, the victim asked Erkstrom — who was the fraternity house’s vice president and risk manager at the time — for help, court documents state. The victim told police that Erkstrom’s answer was he was “just here to make sure you [the victim] don’t get shot,” according to a criminal complaint.

According to a search warrant application, the victim told investigators that Kuehnast had assaulted him before; one incident being when Kuehnast allegedly ‘dry humped’ the victim and his chair.

Kuehnast, Moore, and Erkstrom were booked into the Story County Jail earlier this month on charges of extortion, second degree harassment, and assault. All three have since posted bond and been released. Kuehnast and Ekstrom have pled not guilty to the charges and have waived their right to a preliminary hearing. Moore has not filed any pleas, but has also waived his preliminary hearing.