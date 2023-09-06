AMES, Iowa — With Cy-Hawk Gameday just days away, Iowa State University is looking to improve ticketing issues at the entrance gates.

Just before kickoff last weekend thousands of fans attempted to get into the stadium, but instead of seeing the start to the 2023 season, they were met with long lines at several gates.

“They finally let people in and everyone was just trying to get there for the game. A lot of people didn’t catch that pick six. That happened right away. So I think a lot of people are a little upset about that,” said Kyler Waston, a student at Iowa State University.

“My boyfriend and his dad went to the game and then they couldn’t get in because their tickets wouldn’t work. So they ended up having to use a friend’s ticket to get in super last minute. Very congested, he said, When they were trying to get in the lines were super long just because everyone was trying to get in and it didn’t work,” said Katie Saluk, a student at Iowa State University.

Iowa State recently adding new ticket scanners to two new gates after the 2022 season.

“We’re going to remove the arms from the turnstile scanner so they will act just like pedestal scanners and you can just walk through. We think that’ll improve the flow and help people get through a little better. We’ve also created some new videos and screenshots that we’re going to share this week with people to really dig in to how these pedestal scanners work. We’ll also have more customer service representatives on-site right at the gates to deal with issues as they come up in real time,” said Ryan McGuire, Senior Associate Athletics Director at ISU.

McGuire asked that fans get to the gates as early as possible and have patience as well.