ISU apartments evacuated in Ames during investigation of ‘suspicious package’

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State University Police Department is investigating after a suspicious package was found outside the Frederiksen Court Apartments on campus Monday morning.

Police Chief Michael Newton tells WHO 13 that the package was found outside of building #34. A handful of people have been evacuated from the building and the bomb squad is on the scene to investigate.

Students are being advised to avoid the area.

ISU Alert: A suspicious package found in the area of 33 Frederiksen Court. Stay away from the area. — Iowa State University Police Department (@ISUPD) June 28, 2021

This is a developing story. WHO 13 will update this page with new information as it becomes available.