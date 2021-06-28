ISU apartments evacuated in Ames during investigation of ‘suspicious package’

AMES, Iowa – The Iowa State University Police Department is investigating after a suspicious package was found outside the Frederiksen Court Apartments on campus Monday morning.
Police Chief Michael Newton tells WHO 13 that the package was found outside of building #34. A handful of people have been evacuated from the building and the bomb squad is on the scene to investigate.
Students are being advised to avoid the area.
This is a developing story. WHO 13 will update this page with new information as it becomes available.