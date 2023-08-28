LE MARS, Iowa (KCAU) — Six people were injured Monday morning after a truck crashed into a home near Le Mars.

At approximately 6:57 a.m., a truck was headed east on Highway 3 when officials say that the driver of the truck suffered a medical emergency, Iowa State Patrol told KCAU 9.

The truck went off of the road, in and out of the ditch, and crashed into the home, ISP said.

One person in the home was injured. The driver of the truck as well as four passengers were also injured. One of the passengers had to be air lifted to an area hospital. Most of the injuries were described as minor by Iowa State Patrol.

ISP told KCAU 9 that the passengers said the driver may have suffered from a seizure while driving, causing him to tense up and lose control.

The Iowa State Patrol was assisted by the Plymouth County Sheriff’s Office, Le Mars Fire & Rescue, as well as ambulances from Merrill and Remsen. Wings Air Rescue provided the airlift, ISP said.