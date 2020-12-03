ISP: Semis Caught Fire Following Crash, I-80 Iced Over from Firefighters’ Water

A crash involving two semis caused traffic headaches on I-80 in between the Adair and Casey exits early Thursday morning.

The Iowa State Patrol says a westbound semi lost a tire at mile marker 80, just shy of the I-80 rest stop, then crashed into a semi that was parked at the rest stop. Both vehicles caught fire.

The whole interstate ended up having to be shut down because the water used to fight the fire froze, icing over the lanes of travel. As of 7:15 a.m. the eastbound lanes had been re-opened to traffic.

A detour is in place for westbound traffic.

The ISP says only minor injuries were reported in the crash.