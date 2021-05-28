State Patrol: 2 juveniles killed and 2 others critically injured when train strikes truck in Clarke County

CLARKE COUNTY, Iowa — The Iowa State Patrol is investigating a crash involving a train in Clarke County that killed two juveniles and critically injured two others.

It happened Thursday around 4:30 p.m. near the intersection of Kendall Street and 160th Avenue, east of Murray.

Investigators say a pickup truck was traveling east on a level B road, when a freight train slammed into it. The truck was pushed hundreds of feet down the tracks.

Two passengers inside died on the scene and the driver and another passenger were transported by air ambulance to the hospital with life threatening injuries.

The names of those involved in the crash have not been released.