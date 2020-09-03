ISEA Partners with ‘Iowa COVID-19 Tracker’ to Create Statewide Tracking System for K-12 Schools



DES MOINES, Iowa — As school resumes in Iowa, districts are already dealing with COVID-19 cases and having to quarantine students, teachers, and staff. In response, the Iowa State Education Association (ISEA) partnered up with the already established website “Iowa COVID-19 Tracker” to provide a tracker of these cases across our state.

“We thought it would be beneficial for all of our school districts to have accurate information regarding the outbreaks across the state, not only countywide and statewide but also in our school systems. So this is data that we feel will be reliable, and will be pertinent information that everyone can use to make the correct decisions for their local communities,” ISEA President Mike Bernaek said

It’s called “COVID-19 In Our Schools.” It’s goal is to create an accurate and reliable resource for schools and communities to see easily where cases are being reported.

“In the end when it became pretty clear that the state of Iowa wasn’t going to inform communities about positives in schools, like they were already doing with long term care facilities, it became a natural working relationship for me to be able to track [those cases], put it up on the website and provide a google map as well so that everyone can go look at it,” IowaCOVID19Tracker.org founder, Sara Willette said. “This way, at least we have a better idea of where those positives are showing up in our schools, how that’s affecting our schools, our educators, our staff, our students and their families.”

Willette is a data scientist at Iowa State University and launched this tracker at first to keep track of data across the state that she believes is easier to read and understand than the information on the Iowa Department of Public Health’s website. Now, not only is she keeping track of cases in Iowa, but specifically in our schools too.

On the website you can see an interactive map where cases have been reported. It also gives information about how many are quarantined and the contact tracing taking place. ISEA says this partnership with Willette was born out of the absence of reliable data from the state and believes it will be beneficial for all school districts when considering mitigation strategies.

“We fully want our students to be back in school, and we want them to be learning, but we also think it’s incredibly important for school districts and communities to be making the right choices for themselves,” Bernaek said. “The only way that they can do that is by relying on accurate information. Because of the proclamation that was established by the Governor on July 17th, districts have not been able to necessarily follow through with the plans that they had developed. So using data, scientific data, that can help them make those determinations is incredibly important.”

The tracker relies on information from news outlets that confirm positive cases, but also heavily relies on self-reports. Willette says anyone can submit a case, or classrooms quarantine, and she will actually reach out to school districts to confirm the information to ensure it’s accurate.

“I’ve had a lot of teachers and parents reach out to me and thanked me for what I’m doing so that we all can stay safe and understand what’s happening in our own communities,” Willette said. “I’ve had some educators and staff, and parents as well, who’ve been concerned that if they share this information that they’ll get some kind of blowback or retaliation from their communities and I’ve told every single person, ‘the minute that information gets to me I stripped the identities immediately,.'”