Des Moines, Iowa — The United States Senate has voted in favor of a bill which would make daylight savings the law of the land year-round in the United States. The bill still needs to go to the House and get a signature from President Biden.

At Windsor Clocks located in Clive time is a big deal. Part of the service at the clock store is helping people after changing to daylight savings time or changing two standard time in the fall.

“Its not so much a problem when you spring forward it’s more when you fall back especially in the back when we’re working on customers clocks a lot of the old antique clocks to set them he’ll have to go forward with the minute hand and stop at the half hour in the top of the hour,” said Phil Squiers, manager of Windsor Clocks.

“You can imagine when you fall back an hour you have to go around 11 hours and when you have a couple hundred clocks back there, that can take most of the day to get done.”

Out at Grays Lake on a beautiful day, most favored a year-round time that doesn’t change. Some who moved from Arizona where they have Standard Time year-round.

“I grew up in Pennsylvania and I know its a pain, changing the clocks every year so we thought that’s a nice thing I think they do in Arizona”, said Mike Marietta, of the Des Moines area. “I know they do it because it gets so hot during the day. From what I remember from growing up as a kid it was for the farmers so they could plow later and it was for the school buses and the kids are used to walk to school which not many of them do anymore. So as far as I’m concerned, keep it the same year round.”

“I feel like it always messes with the kiddos system, when we switch times back-and-forth so I’d be cool to have it they one time,” said Cora Musfeldt, of Des Moines.

“I don’t like the idea of it turning or becoming daylight saving time for the whole year,” said Char Tysseling, of Des Moines. “I’m gonna hear that it’s gonna be dark after 8 o’clock in the morning, when we get up, I I don’t I don’t care for that.”