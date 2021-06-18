Ironman triathlon to take place in Des Moines this weekend

DES MOINES, Iowa — After being cancelled last year, the Ironman 70.3 Triathlon will be held in Des Moines this weekend for the first time ever.

Ironman is known as one of the most challenging sporting events in the world. This triathlon consists of a 1.2 mile swim, 56 mile bicycle ride and a 13.1 mile run.

Organizers are expecting 2,000 athletes to compete on Sunday, coming from 45 different states and a few from overseas.

According to Catch Des Moines, Ironman is bringing in $6 million to the state.

Organizers are encouraging Iowans who have a front-row seat to this race to come out and support the competitors.

“These are average participants. We have a few professionals, but most of them are just like you and me, out here to enjoy it, out here to achieve that goal of finishing,” Vice President of Operations for Ironman Triathlon, Keats McGonigal said. “So come on out and support them and cheer them on. They really appreciate it.”

Here is a list of roads that will be closed on Sunday because of the triathlon.