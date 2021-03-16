Irish Pub in Waukee Closing Doors for St. Patrick’s Day

WAUKEE, Iowa — For Frank Rizzuti, Mickey’s Irish Pub in Waukee is more than a bar. “Like a family establishment. Everyone here seems to know each other and gets along. You walk in and everyone says ‘hi’ to you,” Rizzuti said.

As the pub’s biggest day of the year approached, owner Amy Walsh made a family-establishment decision that went against the grain in her industry. “It seemed to us that we might have the biggest party out there and we just didn’t want to be that superspreader event,” said Walsh, who typically has hundreds of people in her pub on St. Patrick’s Day.

Canceling the event after being prohibited from opening a year ago due the pandemic wasn’t easy. “My husband and I got into full out brawls about it,” Walsh said with a laugh.

With the statewide positivity rate at 4%, Walsh expected pushback when the Facebook post announcing the decision went live on March 10, but they received overwhelming support. Walsh said, “We could be making all the money in the world, but it’s just not as important as the people here in this community.”

However, not all customers were receptive. “They were ready to come out and party, but we just didn’t feel comfortable, didn’t feel safe,” said Walsh.

Rizzuti says a community has each other’s backs and understands the concern. “Because if one person gets it in a community, it could just go into somebody else. That’s the last thing you want to be known for is the place where there was an outbreak of 25 people or something.”

Another reason for keeping the doors closed on St. Patrick’s day, Walsh says their workers may be close to getting a vaccine. It would be a shame to host a superspreader event when employees may be just weeks or months away from getting the vaccine. “We finally came down to the conclusion we just wanted to keep our customers and staff safe and healthy,” she said.

They are trading in a pot of gold and a pint for a mask and spot in line for a vaccine. “The last thing you want to do is have everyone able to get vaccines come April 1, but you can’t because you are at home after getting COVID from a spreader event,” said Rizzuti.

Mickey’s Irish Pub in Waukee is only closed temporarily on St. Patrick’s Day. They will resume normal hours on Thursday, March 18.