Iowa’s weekly COVID-19 update: 42 deaths and 7,000 new cases

DES MOINES, IOWA — The state of Iowa is witnessing COVID-19 infections at a level not seen since February as another peak of the virus arrives with the spread of the delta variant mostly among unvaccinated Iowans.

According to the once-weekly update from the Iowa Department of Public Health, 42 more COVID-19 deaths were reported in Iowa in the last seven days. A total of 6,268 Iowans have now died from the virus. The state is also now reporting outbreaks of COVID-19 at 8 long term care centers, an increase from four one week ago.

There were 7,619 new positive cases of the virus in the last week in Iowa. That is an average of 1,088 new cases per day. The state hasn’t seen daily case levels that high since February when Iowa was on the downward side of the worst spike of the pandemic.

Iowa’s seven-day positive rate stands at 8.3% as of Wednesday; the 14-day positive rate is 8.2%.

The state also reports that 17,829 Iowans completed their COVID-19 vaccination series last week. 48.6% of the state is now vaccinated.