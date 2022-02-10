NEVADA, Iowa — Recently, the bipartisan “Invest to Protect Act” was introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives to make critical investments in small local police departments across the country.

U.S. Representative Cindy Axne is one of the bill’s co-sponsors and according to the bill’s press release, she said it is important for small police departments in central Iowa with less than 200 people on staff get access to the same resources as bigger departments.

The bill would help cover departments with under 200 officers, which is about 95 percent of the nation’s local departments.

The bill would help with:

Investing in officer safety, de-escalation and domestic violence response training.

Allocating resources for body cameras — specifically funding for data storage and data security.

Supplying grants for small departments to recruit new officers.

Providing retention bonuses and investment for officers pursuing graduate degrees in public health, social work and mental health.

Providing critical resources for departments to provide mental health resources for their officers.

Ricardo Martinez II, the Police Chief in Nevada, explains how mental health services for people in their department and their community would be helpful.

“If we had an iPad or Surface or some handheld device, and if I was at a location where someone was having some mental issues, if I could get someone to do a face-to-face right away, as opposed to waiting for a longer period of time. That could be beneficial.”

Martinez did say that they are able to get some resources like body cameras because of their location being so close to the metro, he said that some more rural areas may not get opportunities like that, but they would still benefit from some extra funding.