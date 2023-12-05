LITTLE ROCK, ARKANSAS — The mastermind of one of the best defenses in the nation last year (and for the last decade-plus) finally received his long overdue recognition as the best assistant coach in college football. University of Iowa Defensive Coordinator Phil Parker was named the 2023 winner of the Broyles Award on Tuesday afternoon at a ceremony in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Parker’s Hawkeyes finished the season fifth in the nation in total yards allowed and fourth in points allowed at 13.2 per game – trailing only Michigan, Ohio State and Penn State. The 10-3 Hawkeyes won the Big Ten West division and will face Tennessee in the Citrus Bowl on January 1st.

Parker is in his 25th season at Iowa. He came to Iowa City with Kirk Ferentz in 1999 as a defensive back coach. In 2012 he succeeded Phil Parker as Defensive Coordinator for the Hawkeyes. In his 12 years as DC, the Hawkeyes have only finished outside of the top 25 in total defense twice. He’s coached four players (Cooper DeJean, Jack Campbell, Daviyon Nixon and Josey Jewell) to Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year awards.

IOWA CITY, IOWA- SEPTEMBER 10: Defensive coordinator Phil Parker of the Iowa Hawkeyes disputes a call during the second half against the Iowa State Cyclones at Kinnick Stadium, on September 10, 2022 in Iowa City, Iowa. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)