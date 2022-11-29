IOWA CITY, IOWA — University of Iowa senior linebacker Jack Campbell has swept the Big Ten year-end conference awards for defenders. On Tuesday, Campbell was named first-team All-Big Ten, awarded as the league’s top linebacker and top defensive player overall.
The Cedar Falls-native will collect the Nagurski-Wooden Big Ten Defensive Player of the Year Award and the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year award after a season that saw him lead the Hawkeyes with 115 tackles while intercepting two passes and forcing one fumble. Campbell’s late interception against Minnesota set the Hawkeyes up for a game-winning field goal drive.
Campbell is a finalist for for the Butkus Award as the nation’s top linebacker. He is also a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy – known as the Academic Heisman. The Campbell trophy was awarded in 2021 to Iowa State’s Charlie Kolar.
The complete list of Hawkeyes on the All-Big Ten defensive and special teams selections are:
All Big Ten Defensive First Team
- Jack Campbell, Linebacker
- Riley Moss, Defensive Back
- Cooper DeJean, Defensive Back
All Big Ten Defensive Second Team
- Seth Benson, Linebacker
- Lukas Van Ness, Defensive Line
- Joe Evans, Defensive End (media selection)
All Big Ten Defensive Team Honorable Mention
- Logan Lee, Defensive Tackle
- Noah Shannon, Defensive Tackle
- Kaevon Merriweather, Defensive Back
All Big Ten Special Teams
- Tory Taylor, Punter – 1st Team (media), 3rd Team (coaches)
- Drew Stevens, Kicker – 2nd Team (media), 3rd Team (coaches)