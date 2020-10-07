Iowa’s Healthiest State Initiative Marks 10 Years

DES MOINES, Iowa — The first Wednesday in October has been now for 10 years the kick-off walk for the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative. The 2020 version of the walk was done with masks by some, but with beautiful weather for all, around Gray’s Lake in Des Moines.

So we’re celebrating the tenth annual walk with the Healthiest State Initiative, said Jami Haberl, the executive director of this non-profit organization to promote healthy living in Iowa. “It’s just a reminder on the first Wednesday of each October to get out and enjoy the great weather that we always have an October.”

Walking is touted as a way for almost anyone can get in a workout.

“First of all it’s really easy on your body, it’s a great way to get your heart pumping, it is great for your mind as well,” said Haberl. “Just getting out in nature, and what that can do for your mental health, as well as your physical health.”

Some people are already using Gray’s Lake trail to stay in shape.

Are usually come to Gray’s Lake at least once a day to get at least 2 to 3 laps, of just cardio and running,” said Christian Monyei, a Drake University Law Student. “I’ll do lunges here and there,” he added.

On a day when the mercury is pushing 80 degrees it’s hard to keep people indoors. But when the weather cools, and the snow flies it gets harder for some.

“I think one of things we have to remember is that it’s really about the clothing that you’re wearing,” said Haberl. “It is great if you have teams or partners that can help you be accountable especially, when the weather does start to change maybe you don’t feel as comfortable getting outside, remember that really the weather here in Iowa isn’t that bad.”

As of Wednesday people can still sign up for walking teams on the Iowa Healthiest State Initiative website.