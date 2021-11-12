Iowa’s first snow tests patience

CLARION, Iowa — Snow began early in northwest Iowa and spread south across the state. Travel for the most part was almost normal on roads. A multiple vehicle accident blocked Interstate 35 southbound for several hours. Traffic was rerouted south near Williams.

“It’s just been windy and a little slick on the bridges but windy, ” said Mike Eckert of Lakeville, Minnesota. He was en route to visit his daughter in college in Missouri. “I’ve seen three cars in the ditch. There was a semi right in front of me. It was all over the place.”

The snow came in waves, and gusts of wind at time reduced visibility and created some slippery roads.

“It was as windy as it was yesterday. I came up from Grimes and about 20 miles out of Grimes it started snowing, sleeting winds 45 miles per hour. It wasn’t good,” said Chris Livengood, manger of Brothers Market in Clarion. “I stayed off the interstate. I took Highway 17 because I figured the Interstate was wide open and the wind would just push you everywhere. Coming up [Highway] 17 wasn’t that bad.”

While the ground was white over the noon hour, much of the snow had melted by sundown. Winds continued giving an opening to winter on a blustery Friday afternoon.