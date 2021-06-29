Iowa’s first ‘agrihood’ developing in Cumming

CUMMING, Iowa – There’s a new “agrihood” popping up southwest of the Des Moines metro, in the community of Cumming. Developers are calling it Middlebrook, and say the concept focuses on incorporating residential neighborhoods and commercial districts into an agricultural town.

“Cumming is the perfect setting for this agrihood,” Kalen Ludwig, with Diligent Development, said. “You’re close to West Des Moines, you’re close to Norwalk, it’s Norwalk schools. But you are sitting in this rural little town that already has so much charm and you’re just really growing on what Cumming already has to offer.”

Ludwig says Middlebrook will span across 700 acres of land and in the next 15 to 20 years, developers are expecting about 1,500 rooftops.

In addition to new neighborhoods, there will also be new business districts. Crews are refurbishing the old school house into Middlebrook Mercantile, a wine bar and beer garden that’s expected to open this fall.

Ludwig says there are several “agrihoods” across the country and they can look different depending on where you’re at. With Middlebrook being Iowa’s first agrihood, Ludwig explains it’s a way to develop this area without taking away from its rural roots.

“It’s a development really centered around nature, agricultural components such as a town farm, walkability, a lot of bike trails and really just bringing the community together again,” Ludwig said.

Middlebrook Farm is just the beginning. It was established in 2019 and offers different things including “Friday at the Farm” events, fresh produce from the garden stand, goat yoga, chickens, and so much more.

Coming up in July, there will be a Home Show Expo to display “Great Western Crossing,” a neighborhood within Middlebrook. To learn more, visit the website: middlebrookfarm.com