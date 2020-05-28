Iowa’s Eviction and Foreclosure Moratorium Expires Tonight: What You Should Know

DES MOINES, Iowa — At midnight the moratorium, which put a temporary pause on foreclosures and evictions across the state, will expire. Housing advocates are urging Iowans to prepare themselves if they have been able to pay rent during the pandemic.

Currently, under the CARES act federally funded housing is excluded from Governor Reynold’s announcement until July 25th. All other types of housing lay proceed with eviction and foreclosure procedures.

Iowa Legal Aid says there are currently 633 eviction cases on hold in the state of Iowa and they expect that number to rise.

“We run a statewide COVID-19 legal advice hotline. And about a quarter of the calls that we’ve been receiving to date. They’ve been on housing issues. That number is surely going to increase, you know, with the moratorium no longer in effect,” Iowa Legal Aid Director Nick Smithberg.

Basic Eviction Information

In the state of Iowa, only a judge can lawfully evict a tenant. If a tenant has not paid rent on time state law requires a landlord to file an eviction action in court. If granted the landlord must:

A notice in writing from the landlord

Notice that the lease will end if rent is not paid within three days

The notice must be properly served to the tenant

If you pay the full amount of rent in three days the landlord cannot legally evict you

HOME INC, a non profit in Des Moines dedicated to helping people obtain and retain housing, says if a tenant thinks they will be evicted they should call them right away.

“I just I can’t stress how important it is that people call as soon as they get a notice or if they expect it, don’t wait for the notice because once the notice happens if it’s served right and everything you’ve got three days,” said Pam Carmichael Executive director of HOME INC.

Smithberg says they expect Iowa courts to start hearing eviction cases again in large volume in early to mid June through July. In early examination of court records for pending cases, 14 percent of those cases have clear defenses just based on how eviction notices were served.

“The moratorium prevented landlords from terminating leases by serving lease termination notices. And so if that happened during the pendency of the moratorium that notice would be invalid,” said Smithberg.

HOME INC says the majority of the calls they have been receiving have been from tenants, but that landlords are also calling looking for advice.

“Essentially you know we’re telling landlords to mediate with the tenants. See what you can do to work with the tenant, because there will be a backlog. If you have a good tenant. It is worth it to keep that tenant…rather than go through the eviction process and work with them,” said Carmichael.

Governor Reynolds announced on Tuesday that she would be allocating funds from the federal CARES Act to fund and create the COVID-19 Eviction and Foreclosure Prevention Program which will provide short-term relief to income-eligible renters and homeowners. Governor Reynolds says she hopes to have more details on the program before the end of the week.

“The program applies to residential evictions and foreclosures and will be available to eligible Iowans who have experienced a documented loss of income due to COVID-19 and are unable to pay their rent or mortgage payment. Eligibility information will be available soon, including income limitations and the types of assistance that’s available and how to apply,” said Reynolds on Tuesday.

Carmichael says there will also be funding available on the local level from the Continuum of Care in Polk county. For additional information on financial assistance programs call HOME INC at 515-243-1277.

Smithberg is also advising any Iowans who may fear an eviction to contact Iowa Legal Aid for free legal advice available Monday through Friday at 1-800-532-1503.

“I think it’s really important that tenants know that even if they didn’t pay the rent, there may be defenses, and that there is help out there, the best thing you can do if you’re facing a serious problem, like, an eviction is consult a lawyer,” said Smithberg.