There was a time when spotting a bald eagle was something very rare and very special. It’s still special, but it’s no longer rare.

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources’ mid-winter eagle count starts in a couple of weeks. DNR staff and volunteers will drive 52 routes along rivers across the state, counting each eagle they see.

Last year, they counted 2,901 of them. That’s a lot. What’s more, that came after a nesting season that had been impacted by the highly-pathogenic avian bird flu.

Eagles are common in downtown Des Moines and along the Mississippi, but there were times last year when volunteers counted some 400 eagles along the Iowa River in Iowa City.

Our eagle population has been eye-popping.

“It’s been steadily growing,” says Stephanie Sheperd, a wildlife biologist with the Iowa DNR. “We’re probably seeing with the mid-winter count and with our nesting that things are starting to level off a little bit because we’re running out of habitat for them. Eagles need big trees and lots of open water.”

Downtown Des Moines lost some of its best eagle habitat this summer.

Many of the giant cottonwood trees along the Des Moines River near the Scott Avenue bridge were removed to make way for the ICON Water Trails project and those were the eagles favorite spots in which to sit, as they watched for fish below the low-head dam.

It was the perfect spot for eagles and for people, who could stand on the bridge or even sit in cars and watch them.

It’s going to be different this year.

“Really sad for people who like to watch and photograph the eagles at that roost site and along that stretch of the river,” Sheperd admits, “but the eagles will probably adjust. They’re pretty adaptable so I expect them to move down the river one direction or the other and figure out a different location to set up and fish.”

This year could also feel different because of the weather. It’s been so warm, the eagles haven’t had to search for spots of open water where they can fish as the entire river is open. But once it finally freezes, look for the open water and you’ll find the eagles. Or…look for the eagles, and you’ll find the open water.

The DNR says it has a full roster of volunteers for the eagle survey, but they would love more help monitoring eagle nests in the spring. To learn more about eagles in Iowa and how to report nests just visit the DNR’s website.