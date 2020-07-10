Iowa’s DHS Announces Pandemic Food Distribution Plan That Will Help Feed Over 240,00 Students

DES MOINES, Iowa — In response to the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Human Services has announced a food distribution plan that will help feed 243,000 students from Pre-K to 12th grade in Iowa.

This Pandemic Food Distribution Plan is federal assistance worth $76 million. Those who are eligible for this plan will receive $300 per child in a household.

Eligibility was determined with a detailed match through the Department of Education and Iowa schools that participate in the National School Lunch Program.

There’s two ways families will be receiving this money.

Families who’ve been receiving government assistance since April of this year will automatically have the money deposited on an existing EBT card on July 15th.

Those families who haven’t received government assistance in the last three months will get a Pandemic Electronic Benefit Transfer card, otherwise known as P-EBT, in the mail between July 14th-21st.

While most states are requiring families to come into the local DHS office to apply for this program, Iowa took a different approach.

“We have worked with the Department of Education, and local schools in order to get all of the addresses and names of students who are recipients of that free and reduced lunch,” Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services, Janee Harvey said. “We’ve taken that data, we’ve put it into our system, and there’s going to be an automatic issuance of benefits. So families do not have to come to a field office and apply for the benefit, it’s going to go right to them.”

This benefit plan is a one-time issuance. One of Iowa’s Department of Human Services’ biggest concerns is that families that aren’t expecting this card will throw it out or never open it because they don’t know what it is. DHS is encouraging everyone to pay close attention to their mail next week.

You can use this P-EBT Card at your local grocery store, or to buy groceries online from Walmart or Amazon.

“It’s going to be cross cutting not just individual household need but entire communities where you might see some food insecurity, all of those households will be getting this benefit,” Harvey said.

If you believe you are eligible for this assistance and you do not receive a card by July 24th, contact Iowa’s Department of Human Services.