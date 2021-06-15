Iowa’s COVID-19 positivity rate creeps higher

DES MOINES, Iowa — The latest numbers from the Iowa Department of Public Health show 96 more Iowans have tested positive for the coronavirus and the statewide positivity rate is climbing.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website between 10:00 a.m. Monday and 10:00 a.m. Tuesday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 372,733.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 6,102 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,369 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are four long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

A vaccine dashboard on the IDPH’s website shows 1,430,938 people are fully vaccinated in Iowa but it has not been updated since Sunday.

There are 86 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 21 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 23 are in intensive care and ten are on ventilators.

These results stem from 5,125,910 total completed tests.

The 14-day positivity rate is is 2.0%, the same as it was the previous day. The seven-day positivity rate has risen to 2.3%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The state is providing resources at vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

The IDPH is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline is available 24/7 for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. You can call 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431 for assistance. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.