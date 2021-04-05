Iowa’s COVID-19 Positivity Rate Climbs Again; 662,000 Now Fully Vaccinated

DES MOINES, Iowa — The iowa Department of Public Health is reporting no additional deaths from COVID-19 on Monday one day after reporting 68 deaths. The state’s average positivity rate is climbing again, as is the number of fully vaccinated Iowans.

The new numbers reflect testing reported on the IDPH’s COVID-19 website over the 24 hours between 10:00 a.m. Sunday and 10:00 a.m. Monday. The newly reported positive cases and deaths may not have occurred during that time period, as the state has been adding backdated test results into the data.

The number of new positive COVID-19 tests reported for the time period brings the total number of individuals who have tested positive to 353,394.

The data from the IDPH shows there have been 5,822 total deaths from the coronavirus in the state so far. Of those deaths, 2,277 were residents of long-term care facilities. There are two long-term care facilities in Iowa reporting outbreaks of COVID-19.

IDPH reports that 662,885 Iowans have now been completely vaccinated against COVID-19. Another 386,646 Iowans are awaiting the second dose of the Moderna or Pfizer vaccines. The state has launched vaccinate.iowa.gov to help Iowans find a vaccine provider.

There are 201 hospitalized patients with the virus in the state. Over the last 24 hours, 34 people have been hospitalized due to COVID-19. Of the hospitalized patients, 47 are in intensive care and 23 of them are on ventilators. These numbers are unchanged in the previous 24 hours.

Statewide, there are more than 3,200 inpatient hospital beds available and 388 ICU beds available. There are also 948 ventilators available across the state.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days stands at 4.9%, an increase from 4.8% the previous day. The state’s 7-day average is even higher, at 5.1%.

These cases represent the newest diagnosed cases and not all of the cases statewide. The IDPH provides a status report on its monitoring efforts and testing here, which includes all of the positive tests.

The IDPH is updating this data continually in order to provide more current information for Iowans. It includes more data about patients who are hospitalized with COVID-19, such as age break downs as well as whether the primary diagnosis or reason the patient is hospitalized, is due to the virus or another medical issue. You can find that information here.

The state is also releasing data about those who have died from the virus — like how many suffered from pre-existing medical conditions.

A public hotline has been established for questions about COVID-19 in Iowa. It is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. If you think you have or may have had the coronavirus and want to get tested, take the TestIowa assessment here.