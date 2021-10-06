Iowa’s COVID-19 death toll increases to 6,654, IDPH says

DES MOINES, Iowa — New information on the spread of COVID-19 in the state has been released by the Iowa Department of Public Health.

On Wednesday, the IDPH website showed since its last death update seven days ago, 91 more deaths have been reported in the state. Two of those deaths happened between May 21st and July 21st, while the other 89 deaths happened between August 4th and September 30th.

A total of 6,654 Iowans have died from COVID-19.

There are 626 people fighting the virus in the hospital right now in Iowa. That is a decrease from Monday’s report when 629 patients were reported hospitalized. There are 141 patients with COVID-19 in the ICU.

Unvaccinated Iowans account for 74.1% of those in the hospital.

The positivity rate for the last 14 days is 9.5%.

The IDPH says there are 31 long term care facilities in the state that are dealing with outbreaks of COVID-19. That is up slightly from 29 outbreaks that were reported Monday.